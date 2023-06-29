Jack-Rich denies paying N500m for ministerial slot in Tinubu’s cabinet

Tein Jack-Rich, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied paying N500 million to become a minister in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu.

Jack-Rich was reacting to an allegation that he paid Seyi Tinubu, son of the president, to lobby his father for a slot.

In a statement on Wednesday, his media office said there was no iota of truth in the allegation as he did not need to bribe his way to be a minister in the party he joined in 2014.

“The entirety of the allegations are not only unfounded and childish, but also depicts the nature and character of the persons and evil elements behind them; who are also well known by their political brigandage and desperation for political relevance,” the statement reads.

“We are utterly shocked, that in their attempt to tarnish the image and reputation of Mr Jack-Rich and his family, some of these political desperados will condescend so low to the extent of making statements that not only attack his personality but also extending same to the hallowed and revered office of the chief of staff to the presidency thereby trying so hard to smear his reputation and by extension, that of the presidency.”

While asking the public to disregard the allegation, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Belemaoil asked Nigerians to believe in the administration of Tinubu because he would deliver on his promises.