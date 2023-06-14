Jail and fine for transporting people without Hajj permits, Public Security warns

The General Directorate of Public Security stated that anyone caught transporting people without permits to the holy city of Makkah in violation of the Hajj regulations and instructions would be subject to imprisonment for a period of up to 6 months and a fine of up to SR50,000 for each person transported.

The directorate pointed out that the financial fine would multiply with the number of violators transported.

It stressed that the penalty for the carrier would include confiscation of the vehicle used for transportation based on a court ruling and, in the case of expatriates, deportation after serving the prison term and payment of the fine. The expatriate will be denied entry into the Kingdom in the future for periods specified by the law.

Public Security also called on citizens and residents to abide by the regulations and instructions of Hajj and Umrah, warning at the same time against fake Hajj campaigns.

It called on them to report any such campaigns by calling the numbers 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.