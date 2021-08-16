JAMB, heads of institutions to decide cut-off marks August 31

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and heads of tertiary institutions across the country will hold a policy meeting on August 31 where they will decide the minimum cut-off marks for 2021/2022 admissions.

According to the board, decisions will be reached on new cut-off marks and other admission issues at the meeting which will be chaired by Education Minister Adamu Adamu.

Last year, JAMB, in collaboration with vice chancellors of universities, Rectors of polytechnics and Provosts of colleges of education, pegged the minimum cut-off marks at 160 and above for admission into universities, 120 for polytechnics and 100 for colleges of education.

JAMB in its weekly bulletin released Sunday in Abuja by its Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin “This (policy) meeting kick-starts the admission process into the nation’s tertiary institutions. It will discuss critical issues emanating from the presentation of the Registrar of the JAMB on the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry applications, in addition to setting the tone for the 2021/2022 admission exercise.

“The meeting is expected to chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions, set admission guidelines and present application statistics, candidates’ performance as well as evaluate the 2020 admission exercise.

“The meeting, in addition to other deliberations, would take a stand on acceptable minimum admission standards to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“Given the critical nature of the decisions to be taken at the meeting, it would be streamed live on the board’s website, www.jamb.gov.ng, on its Facebook handle @JAMBULLETIN and other social media platforms.

“The board makes it clear that it is an abuse of process for any institution to commence any admission exercise before this meeting as it is this forum that gives this authorisation.”