JAMB makes N2.27bn in one week selling UTME forms

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, made the sum of N2,272,681,643:00 in one week of selling forms for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME, to admission seekers in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

This was contained in the weekly newsletter of the Board detailing some of its activities from January 17-23, 2020 obtained by our correspondent.

Under the column Financial Inflow, the money was made from the sales of e-registration pin – N2,122,400,000:00, e-facility sales – N128,816,602:00 and CBT centre service charges – N21,465,041,:00.