JAMB to fix admission cut-off marks June 16

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it would fix cut-off marks for 2020/2021 admissions during its policy meeting billed for June 16.

In its weekly bulletin released on Monday, the board said the meeting — which is the first to hold virtually — will be chaired by Adamu Adamu, minister of education, and heads of tertiary institutions.

The exam body said its decision to hold this year’s policy meeting virtually was due to government directives which prohibit large gatherings to combat spread of COVID-19.

JAMB said the meeting would discuss critical issues affecting the educational sector and also examine how to chart a new course forward.

“The meeting will discuss critical issues bordering on the advances made in the educational sector in the last one year in addition to setting the tone for the 2020/2021 Admission exercise,” it said.

“The meeting will also chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions, set admission guidelines and make a holistic review of application statistics, performance as well as evaluate the 2019 admissions exercise.

“The meeting, in addition to other deliberations, would take a stand on concessional and acceptable minimum admissions standards to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.”

JAMB added that candidates who wrote the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now print their result notification slips.