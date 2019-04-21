JAMB’s ex-official being investigated for alleged N100m fraud didn’t serve under Oloyede – Spokesman

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has said that a former official that is being probed over an alleged diversion of N100m belonging to the Board did not serve under the current leadership.

The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Lagos said, “Right now, we have just read from a major national daily that an ex-JAMB staff is about to be arraigned by the EFCC over an alleged diversion of about N100m belonging to the Board.

“Let me make it clear that this said case was not during the tenure of the current JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

“In fact, one of the major guidelines of the current Board is total transparency and accountability, coupled with its open door policy,” Benjamin told NAN.