JAMB’s ex-official being investigated for alleged N100m fraud didn’t serve under Oloyede – Spokesman

By
NAN
-
0
SHARE
Prof-Ishaq-Oloyede, JAMB Registrar
Prof-Ishaq-Oloyede, JAMB Registrar

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has said that a former official that is being probed over an alleged diversion of N100m belonging to the Board did not serve under the current leadership.

The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Lagos said, “Right now, we have just read from a major national daily that an ex-JAMB staff is about to be arraigned by the EFCC over an alleged diversion of about N100m belonging to the Board.

“Let me make it clear that this said case was not during the tenure of the current JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

“In fact, one of the major guidelines of the current Board is total transparency and accountability, coupled with its open door policy,” Benjamin told NAN.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.