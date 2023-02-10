Jimoh Ibrahim storms Okitipupa with Aseyori welfare packs

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim was the reason why Okitipupa, the location of the Okitipupa Local Government, was still. APC members from Okitipupa wards 1 and 2 gathered at the Government Field in Okitipupa on Thursday, February 9, 2023 as the purveyor of the Aseyori Strategy and his campaign team arrived. They were there to listen to the APC senatorial hopeful and to collect the Aseyori welfare packages that had been brought to the rally in a lorry load.

In attendance at the Government Field were Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, Princess Oladunni Odu, and other members of the Ondo South strong party, along with nearly 40,000 inhabitants from the two wards.

Dr. Ibrahim pointed out that Okitipupa has played a significant part in the development of Ikaleland ever since it served as the headquarters of the now-defunct Okitipupa division.

Ibrahim stated that he was delighted to see such a large number of people attending and added that Okitipupa is very dear to his heart.

He stressed that he has a mandate for entering the Senate, which is to bring development to Ondo South. As a result, he is appealing to people of like minds to believe in him and make his desire for the development of Ondo South possible by voting for him on February 25. He said he would move the Senate to pay the needed attention to Ikale, Ilaje, and Apoi in the 10th Senate.

At the event, Princess Oladunni Odu, the SSG of Ondo State, stated that the Okitipupa people understand who can improve their lot in the Senate and on whose side their bread is buttered, which is why they must all vote for Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim.

The first female secretary to the government of Ondo State said that on election day, Ondo South voters should remember to cast their ballots for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for president, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim for senator, and APC in all other races.

The visit to Okitipupa to distribute the Aseyori welfare packs by Dr Jimoh Ibrahim was in continuation of the second phase of his campaign tour of the 66 wards making up Ondo South Senatorial district.