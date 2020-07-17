John Tsoho, FHC CJ, goes into self-isolation after aide contracts COVID-19

John Tsoho, chief judge of the federal high court, has gone into self-isolation following a confirmed case of COVID-19 among his aides.

In a statement on Friday, Catherine Oby Nwandu, the court’s acting information officer, said the CJ has also ordered some key staff in his office to do the same.

Nwandu said they are to remain in self-isolation pending the outcome of tests conducted on the CJ, members of his immediate family and close aides.

“The federal high court recognizes that health and safety are paramount in the sphere of justice delivery,” the statement read.

“The court is thus following medical protocols and all precautionary measures for the COVID-19 prescribed by global and national health authorities.

“His lordship has further encouraged strict compliance with the precautionary medical protocols issued by national and international health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“He urged the staff of the court to go about their lawful duties while ensuring that they are well protected.

“The chief judge is deeply moved by the prayers and well wishes of colleagues, staff, extended family and friends and appreciates them for keeping faith at this moment.”

In a circular issued on Friday, Maimunat Folarin, the court’s deputy director of administration, said all offices in the federal high court, Abuja, will be fumigated.

“I am directed to inform you that the chief registrar has requested the fumigation of all the offices, including court halls, judges’ chambers, chief registrar’s office, accounts, stores, admin, library, litigation offices at the headquarters on Saturday 18th July 2020, commencing from 10 am prompt,” she said.

“It would be highly appreciated if you will detail one of your staff to supervise the opening and locking up of your office(s)‎ on the aforesaid date.”