Jonathan briefs Tinubu on developments in Mali

President Bola Tinubu has received briefings on some political developments in West Africa from former President Goodluck Jonathan at the State House.

Dr. Jonathan is the Special Envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Mali.

The former President said he was at the State House to relay to President Tinubu the outcomes of discussions with other members of the West African Elders Forum, which he chairs.

“I came to brief the President on the activities of some continental and subcontinental bodies. You know, I am the ECOWAS mediator for Mali and the Chairman of the West African Elders Forum.

“So, there are certain issues bordering on the continent and the sub-region that I discuss with various presidents,” he said.

Members of Mali’s security forces on Sunday, June 11, cast their ballots ahead of the new constitution referendum slated for June 18.

The referendum is considered to be a major milestone in the line-up to elections planned for February 2024.