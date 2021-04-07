Jonathan in Bauchi, recalls aides deserted him after poll loss

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday said some of his aides and allies abandoned him after leaving office even as he described Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, as a trusted “son” whose loyalty is unparalleled.

Jonathan spoke while inaugurating the 6.25Km Sabon Kaura -Jos bypass road constructed by the Bauchi State government at the cost of N2.2 billion.

He commended Mohammed for standing by him even after he left office, saying that the invitation to inaugurate the first legacy project in the state and immortalising him through the road project is a big honour to him which he would live to remember.

Jonathan said, “Today is a very big day for me, and you know why, because it is not easy for somebody to work with you in Nigeria then, even after leaving office, that person still continues with that kind of strong relationship with you.

“I have been in government for a reasonable time, I have attained a number of levels starting from deputy governor and most of our experience is that after leaving office, some of the people you think that if they don’t see you will not eat, will just forget that you even exist.

“But this Senator Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi State, is a good brother and he has invited me to inaugurate the first major project that he has completed. That is a big honour, and it is not only inauguration, he even named the road after me as Goodluck Jonathan Road.”

Jonathan commended Mohammed for his developmental strides in the state in less than two years of being in office.

In his response, the governor described Jonathan as his mentor who has made much impact in his life.