Journalists barred from covering senate plenary

The sergeant-at-arms of the national assembly on Tuesday prevented reporters from covering senate plenary.

No reason was given. However, a sergeant-at-arms barricaded the door leading to the gallery, from where the public and journalists observe proceedings.

A monitor in the press centre and online streaming platforms, as well as a Twitter feed for live updates of the upper legislative chamber, were also not working.

After 45 mins, the sergeant-at-arms allowed about 20 journalists in.

The public is only shut out of parliamentary proceedings during an “executive session” which is usually announced a few minutes before the senators go behind closed-doors.

The upper legislative chamber is resuming from a two-week break after the 10th session was inaugurated in June.

Apart from appointing its principal officers, the senate is gearing up to receive a request from President Bola Tinubu to screen and confirm his ministerial nominees.

The upper legislative chamber had earlier approved 20 special advisers for the president.

