Jubilation in Epe, as Sanwo-Olu delivers another 110-bed maternity hospital

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has delivered two strategic projects aimed at saving lives and securing property in Epe Division of Lagos State.

The Governor, on Monday, commissioned a fully equipped 110-bed Maternal and Child Centre (MCC) built in the ancient town to reduce maternal mortality rate and address complications that may lead to birth defects.

The four-storey Epe MCC makes it the fourth to be delivered in two years by the Sanwo-Olu administration. Others are located in Eti Osa, Alimosho and Badagry.

Also, the Governor formally inaugurated the Emergency and Security Regional Dispatch Centre in Epe town for swift response to emergencies and management of disasters. The emergency infrastructure is to raise the capability of the State Government in responding to emergency situations in the eastern part of Lagos.

Jubilant residents led by their traditional rulers trooped out to welcome Sanwo-Olu for the projects’ inauguration. In the Governor’s entourage was the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat – a native of the town – and members of the State Executive Council.

Opening the maternity hospital, Sanwo-Olu said the overarching goal of his administration’s investment in provision of healthcare infrastructure was to eradicate infant and child mortality in Lagos by creating quality care for pregnant women.

The Governor said the Epe MCC would not be the last, stressing that his Government had an objective to build more maternal child centres across the State, thereby improving access to quality care for expectant mothers in pre- and post-natal management.

He said: “There is no better time than now to put an end to preventable maternal and child deaths, using advanced technology, modern equipment and well trained health workers. The process of bringing life into existence should no longer lead to the loss of another life. Health is a major pillar of our administration’s THEMES Agenda, which focuses on improving quality and access.

“Our Government remains committed to addressing maternal and child mortality in Lagos, and this is the basis of our consistent action and smart investments in provision of health infrastructure. Our women must no longer die while giving life. This 110 bed-Maternal Child Center is another essential facility built to achieve safe childbirth and reduction in maternal and infant mortality.”

The MCC, which is a secondary public health facility will provide services related to reproductive issues, including obstetrics, gynecology, paediatrics, family planning, immunisation, laboratory services and radiology.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the MCC’s inauguration by the Governor came three weeks after the facility began full operation. He noted that the hospital had already received 590 patients and performed 100 birth deliveries.

He said the facility would raise the capacity of the State to combat medical challenges accounting for infant mortality.

Sanwo-Olu said the delivery of the regional Emergency and Security Dispatch Centre was strategic for the efficient and rapid deployment of first responders to emergency situations within Epe and neighbouring towns.

The emergency infrastructure serves as a hub and one-stop facility for agencies, including Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services Agency (LSFS), Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), Lagos State Ambulance Services, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (TASKFORCE) Unit, and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

The facility also houses two magistrate courts built by the Ministry of Justice to strengthen the justice administration system in the division.

The Governor said: “The delivery and commissioning of the Regional Emergency and Security Dispatch Centre reinforces the commitment of our administration to the provision of a seamless and efficient safety, security and emergency management approach in Lagos. It demonstrates the premium our Government places on the safety of lives and property of residents, irrespective of where they choose to live within the State.

“The synergised efforts of all the safety agencies within the Centre will enhance efficiency in terms of the ability of our officers to effectively tackle emergencies and improve response time to emergencies. As a proactive Government, we will not deviate from the goal of ensuring every part of Lagos is safe and secure. We will continue to invest in human and capital resources that guarantee the safety and security of all residents.”

Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, said the LASEMA Response Unit had been equipped with a mini fuel dump and 100,000 litre water storage facility for usage of fire trucks.

Chairman of traditional rulers in Epe Division and Oloja of Epe, Oba Kamarudeen Animashaun, conveyed residents’ appreciation to the Governor for the projects, whom he described as “bountiful gifts”.

The monarch said there would no longer be a need for emergency personnel to travel from Lagos central for rescue operations in Epe.

He said: “I am convinced that the siting of the maternity hospital and LRU in Epe town will not only bring comfort to our people, but also create a lot of job opportunities for our youths, thereby leading to wealth creation for the populace.”

Chairman of Epe LGA, Hon. Adedoyin Adesanya, hailed Sanwo-Olu for the projects, saying pregnant women seeking comprehensive care would no longer go to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and Lagos Island General Hospital.

The delivery of the project, the council boss stressed, is an “overwhelming reciprocity of support” shown by the Governor during his election.

Also, Hon. Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe Constituency 1 in the House of Assembly, described the projects as an honour, pointing out that the gesture was an indication that the Governor listened to the cry of Epe people.