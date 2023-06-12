Judiciary should expect more reforms, says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says there will be more reforms in the country’s judiciary.

The president said court orders that truncate democracy would no longer be allowed.

Tinubu spoke on Monday during his maiden Democracy Day speech as president.

The president said he is determined to give the country a “vibrant judiciary that can be trusted to deliver justice and strengthen institutions”.

“It has become imperative to state here that the unnecessary illegal orders used to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated,” he said.

“The recent harmonization of the retirement age for judicial officers is meant to strengthen the rule of law, which is a critical pillar of democracy. The reform has just started.”

Tinubu on June 8 signed into law the bill on uniform retirement age for judicial officers.

The bill, titled: “Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (fifth altercation) (No.37) bill, 2023”, was the first to be signed by the president since taking the oath of office on May 29.

The law extends the retirement age of high court judges — and others — from 65 to 70 years.

The retirement age of justices of the appeal and supreme courts is already pegged at 70.

The legislation also ensured uniformity in the pension rights of judicial officers of “superior courts of record” specified in section 6(5) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

While giving assent to the bill, the president pledged that his administration would strengthen the judiciary and empower judicial officers.