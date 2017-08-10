Just In: Kidnappers’ den with human parts discovered in Lagos

A kidnappers den has been discovered in Ikeja, the heart of Lagos State.

Ikeja is the capital of Lagos State.

The discovery shocked several onlookers as body parts were found there.

Four persons, it was learnt, have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident, while a sharp knife was found on one of the suspects said to have been posing as a mad man.

Just two days ago, a den of ritualists was uncovered in Ijaiye area of the state, with two of those suspected to be using it burnt to death.

The suspects are reportedly being interrogated at Isokoko police station.