Kaduna explosion: El-Rufai shuts gas stations in residential areas

Nasiru el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, has ordered the closure of all gas refill stations located within residential areas in the state.

El-Rufai gave the order on Monday.

Six people, including Simon Mallam, chief executive officer of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), were killed in the gas explosion which occurred on Saturday afternoon.

When visited the scene of the explosion on Monday, he ordered gas refill stations to relocate to industrial layouts.

The governor advised residents to report anyone found refilling gas within residential areas, adding that gas refilling is a high-risk activity that should be undertaken only in industrial layouts where all the safety measures can be put in place.

“It is most unfortunate that this incident has happened. It is further proof and evidence that this is high-risk activity that should not be allowed to be located in residential areas,” he said.

“We will relocate them, we will give them land in industrial areas where adequate precautions to prevent things like this will be put in place.

“But for now, we have to get all these gas refilling plants within the metropolis and towns relocated. We are mapping all of them. For now, they are shut down.

“You should report to Kaduna Environmental Protection Agency so that measures can be taken to chase them out.

“While the person might be doing it for money, but you will be the victims. So report to KASUPDA or KEPA or write directly to me. It is my duty to ensure that everyone is safe.

“In residential areas like this, it is not acceptable to have this kind of facility, we have already given directives that all such outlet should be shut down.”

The governor paid a condolence visit to the family of Mallam and some victims of the gas explosion who are receiving treatment at St Gerald hospital, Kaduna.