Kaduna PDP Criticizes Free Govt Services as Vote-Buying

The state government’s provision of free food, transportation, and medical care to people as a means of lessening the effects of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s new currency redesign policy has drawn criticism from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chapter in Kaduna State.

Alhaji Ibrahim Wusono, the state secretary of the PDP in Kaduna State, accused the state government of using similar gestures to buy votes in advance of the general election of 2023.

Kaduna State administration had announced plans to offer free transportation, healthcare for common illnesses like malaria and typhoid, and food supplies to lessen the impact of the current financial crisis on the citizens of the state.

As all party members and stakeholders were now working together to unseat the APC government in the 2019 elections, Wusono added that there were no internal disputes inside the party in Kaduna State.

He remarked, “They brought a plan by providing free transportation from Kaduna to the Zaria urban area. I want to call the residents of Kaduna’s attention to the fact that this is an example of the dishonesty that has permeated the APC government for the past seven years.

“People should be aware of or keep in mind that the APC government in the state fired more than 62,000 employees, including teachers.

“Look at what is occurring in Birnin-Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, and Kajuru; it is the APC government that has destroyed houses and market stalls, and it is under the APC administration that people are not secure in Kaduna State. The whole is not locked down. Why does this happen? It is as a result of the APC government’s bad leadership,” he added.