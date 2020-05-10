Kaduna records two fresh COVID-19 deaths

Kaduna state has recorded two fresh deaths from COVID-19, bring the fatalities from COVID-19 in the state to three.

Nasir el-Rufai, the governor, said the latest fatalities are a senior citizen from Makarfi and a lady from Zaria.

In a tweet from his official twitter handle, the governor also revealed that two more persons have tested positive, bringing the active COVID-19 cases in the state to 87.

According to the tweet, which was released at 11.04 pm on Saturday, the two new cases are a male from Igabi and a female from Chikun local government areas.

Kaduna had recorded its first fatality on May 2. The victim, a retired civil servant, who had reportedly concealed his travel history to Kano, died before the result of his test came out.

Last week, the government raised the alarm that majority of COVID-19 cases in the state have travel history and that such illegal inter-state travel is widening the spread of the virus in the state.

More to follow…