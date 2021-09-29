Kaduna shuts down telecom services

The Kaduna State Government has directed the shutdown of telecommunications services to check the influx of bandits from Zamfara and Katsina States.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who re-echoed the announcement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai while addressing reporters in Kaduna on Wednesday, also announced the ban of all motorcycles across the State for three months.

El-Rufai had said in a chat with local broadcast media Tuesday evening that bandits now come into Kaduna State from Katsina and Zamfara to make calls and demand ransom

According to Aruwan, relevant federal agencies have already informed the State Government that the processes for telecoms shutdown in parts of the State have commenced.

He said: “As part of the steps to address the current security situation in Kaduna State and neighbouring states in the North-West and North-Central regions, KDSG has held several meetings with security agencies to adopt critical measures towards crushing bandits in their identified hideouts.

“The military and other security forces have been carrying out assaults on the identified locations. The state government is advised that certain measures are now necessary to assist the spirited efforts of these security agencies.

“The following measures become effective from Thursday, 30 September 2021: The complete ban on the use of motorcycles (Okada), for commercial or personal purposes, for three months in the first instance. Ban on possession of or wielding of dangerous weapons.

“Tricycles are allowed to operate only from 6am to 7pm. All tricycles must remove all curtains. Movements of all tricycles are restricted from dusk till dawn (7pm to 6am).

“All vehicles used for commercial transport must be painted in yellow and black within 30 days. Vehicles that are part of ride hailing services are to carry yellow and black stripes.

“Ban on the sale of petrol in jerry-cans or other containers in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru LGAs.

“Other containment measures previously communicated by the Kaduna State Government remain in place. These include: Ban on felling of trees and forestry activities in Birnin Gwari, Giwa Igabi, Chikun, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru LGAs, ban on firewood and charcoal transportation and ban on the transportation of livestock into and out of the State.

“Others include cessation of weekly markets in the frontline local government areas of Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, Kajuru and Kawo weekly market of Kaduna North local government.

“The Kaduna State Government regrets the severe strain and inconvenience these measures will place on peaceful and law abiding citizens.

“The Government therefore appeals for the understanding and cooperation of all residents of the affected areas, and indeed across the State. These difficult times have demand that difficult decisions be made.

“The measures have been adopted purely in the interest of our collective safety and security, and to aid our brave forces in their fight against these mindless criminals.

“Too many lives have been lost, and too many families have been shattered. Small groups of wicked persons cannot continue to hold us to ransom, and force us to live in perpetual fear.

“Once again, the government craves the understanding of all citizens. The hardship we face will be temporary, and we are confident that in the end, it will pay off. Good will prevail over evil.”