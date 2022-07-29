Kano approves 50% scholarship increment, to disburse N865m

The Kano State Executive Council has given approval for the 50 per cent upward review of the state scholarships allowances for its indigene students studying in Nigerian institutions.

Similarly, it has also approved the release of N865.4 million to the state scholarship board as outstanding allowance and logistics for the payment of the students across the 44 local governments of the five Emirates in the state.

The state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly meeting held at the council chamber, Government House, Kano.

He explained that a total of 40,494 indigent students would benefit from the scholarships.

According to him, the total outstanding scholarships for the 40,494 internal students from Karaye, Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Kano in the 44 local governments of the state is N836,269,150, while logistics for the payment is N29,180,000.

Garba further indicated that Karaye Emirate has eight local governments with 3,094 students and will have N61,463,950 outstanding allowances and N4,020,000. as logistics, while Bichi Emirate with nine local governments and 3,494 students will receive N71,242, 800 as outstanding allowances and N4,020,000 for logistics.

The commissioner also listed the allowances and logistics for the 4,015 students from Rano Emirate with 10 local governments put at N78,351,800 and N4,020,000 respectively, while Gaya Emirate, which has nine local governments with 4,260 number of students, will receive N86,236,600 as outstanding allowances and N4,020,000 for logistics.

Kano Emirate, he said, with eight local governments has outstanding scholarships allowances for 26,086 students and will receive the N538,974,000 and logistics in respect of the payment amounting to N13,100,000.