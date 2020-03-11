Kano installs new Emir of Kano

Kano State government on Wednesday installed the new Emir of Kano, Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero, as 15th Fulani emir of Kano.

Aminu who was announced the successor of the deposed Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II is assuming the prestigious throne of his ancestors.

Aminu is receiving the staff along with his younger brother, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, who took over his position as the new emir of Bichi.

Until his appointment, Nasiru was the district head of Nassarawa, a metropolitan local government area.

Aminu, who until his appointment was the emir of Bichi, is receiving the royalty staff of office and letter of appointment by Governor Ganduje.

Aminu, a 1984 graduate of Mass Communication of the famous Bayero University, Kano, is the second eldest son of late Ado Bayero, was first appointed as district head of Nasarawa in 1990 by his late father. He was named the emir of Bichi in 2019 after Kano State governor Umaru Ganduje divided the Kano Emirate into four.

He was later promoted to Dan Buran Kano and then named Turakin Kano.

Ado Bayero was also Sarkin Dawakin Sakarin Gida Kano before elevated to Wamban Kano and then named emir of Bichi.

While many critics said the Kano State governor balkanised the emirate because he wanted to get at Sanusi, Ado Bayero said that the division of the Kano Emirate into four was necessary. He, however, said he would have loved for the emirate to remain as one.

“I didn’t wish anything to divide the Kano emirate but time has brought about change and new developments, which we all need to accept in good faith,” Ado Bayero said at a press conference on May 17.

“We pray that the new development will be to the betterment of the people of Kano and the society in general. And my ultimate prayers are for peace to reign in Kano.”