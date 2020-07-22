Kano suspends Sallah festivities over COVID-19

The Kano government has ordered the suspension of Sallah festivities in the state.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday after the council meeting held at the government house in the state capital, Muhammad Garba, the commissioner for information, said the decision was taken as part of efforts to consolidate on the success achieved in the fight against COVID-19.

He said the government, however, approved the conduct of congregational prayers across the state under strict observance of safety protocol, which are also to be supervised by government officials.

“All the five Emirs in the state would go to the Eid Prayer Ground in their respective domains in motor vehicles, while there would be no visit to Shettima House, gathering for Hawan Daushe, Hawan Nassarawa and other traditional outings in the Emirates,” the commissioner said.

“Government would assist in the provision of safety materials that included face masks and hand sanitizers as well as ensure strict observance of social distancing at the praying grounds.”

The state had witnessed an unusual rise in deaths since it recorded the first case of COVID-19 in April. Though it said the strange deaths were from other causes other than the coronavirus.

Kano has a total of 1,430 COVID-19 cases so far.