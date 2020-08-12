Kashamu planned to hand over Ogun PDP structure to me – Daniel

A former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has revealed plans by the late Senator Buruji Kashamu to hand over the state’s Peoples Democratic Party structure to him a few days before he died.

Daniel was quoted to have said this during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased in Ijebu-Igbo on Tuesday.

Kashamu, who was the state PDP governorship candidate in the 2019 election, died from COVID-19 complications in a Lagos hospital on Saturday and was buried at his Ijebu-Igbo residence on Sunday.

Daniel’s revelation was contained in a statement titled: ‘We should not play politics with Kashamu’s death – OGD’, signed by his media aide, Steve Oliyide, in Abeokuta.

Daniel was quoted to have said that Kashamu sent a delegation to him on Wednesday, three days before his death.

The statement read in part, “OGD said, ‘It was true that Buruji sent a delegation to me last Wednesday, August 4, 2020, who came to discuss with me about his wish that I should provide further leadership for the political structure, which he built and had nurtured over the years.

“When the representatives, who included his lawyer, came, I discouraged political discussions and pleaded with them to all go and pray for his survival. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days after.

“We’re mourning a great man. His wish was to make peace with everyone before his death. As human, you must have strong friends and strong enemies.”

The statement explained that Daniel spoke against the backdrop of an earlier statement by Dr Remi Bakare, who spoke on behalf of the Kashamu political structure.

“Bakare, while welcoming Daniel and his entourage, said it was the wish of the late senator to have his structure handed over to OGD,” the statement added.

In response, the son of the deceased, Kabiru, expressed delight that the former governor and his father resolved their differences before his death.