Keep working till May 28, Buhari tells ministers after valedictory FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed ministers to continue working in their offices until Tuesday, May 28th. He said this on Wednesday at the valedictory federal executive council held at the state house, Abuja.

The president acknowledged that the meeting was the last as his cabinet for the 2015 to 2019 tenure, but told the ministers to keep working, and preparing to hand over to the permanent secretaries of their various ministries.

They are to submit their handover letters to the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) on the same date.

The ministers took turns to give accounts of their experience in the last three and a half years working with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Their narrations were mixed feelings as they went across various emotions, from humour to sober reflections of the few years working together as ministers.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, had informed the press that the president was going to have the last cabinet meeting on May 22, and the same had been reported as the day he will dissolve his cabinet.

But Mohammed explained that ”it is inaccurate to extrapolate from my statement – that the FEC valedictory session will hold on 22 May – to say that the president will dissolve the cabinet on the same day”.

President Buhari appointed the current ministers in October 2015, six months after he was declared the winner of the 2015 presidential poll.