Kidnapped Kaduna PFN chairman, wife freed

Emmanuel Bako, Kaduna state chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), and Cindy, his wife, who were kidnapped by gunmen have regained their freedom.

Gunmen had kidnapped the cleric and his wife at a prayer camp at Fadan Kagoma, near Kafanchan in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna on Friday.

In a statement on Sunday, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, revealed that the chairman and his wife had been released.

He noted that security agencies informed the state government that the preacher and his wife were released by their abductors on Sunday afternoon.

The commissioner added that Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, expressed relief over the release of the couple and offered them his best wishes.

“The Kaduna State Government has been informed by the security agencies of the release of Apostle Emmanuel Ego Bako and his wife, Mrs Cindy Bako, on Sunday afternoon by their abductors,” the statement reads.

“The cleric and his wife were kidnapped on Friday evening at Albarka praying camp along the Afana-Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi road in Jema’a local government.

“The Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Kaduna State, Rev Tony Inwulale, has also confirmed the development to the government.

“Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has expressed his relief and happiness over the development and offered his best wishes to the cleric and his wife.”