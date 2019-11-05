Kidnapping is business, impossible to end says Gov. Wike

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, says it is impossible to put an end to kidnapping in the country because it has become a business.

Wike said this on Monday when he received a delegation of Rotary International District 9141 in his office in Port Harcourt.

The governor said the menace is “negatively affecting all states of the federation”, adding that “it cannot be totally eradicated”.

“It is now impossible to stop kidnapping in Nigeria. It is now a business. It has been commercialised,” he said.

“It is now a major business. Everyone must partner with the government to ensure that we reduce it to the barest minimum. But it cannot be totally eradicated.

“Look at what is happening across the country. Kidnapping has taken over all states. When it started here, it was politicised. But today, it is negatively affecting all states of the federation.

“A few days ago, a court of appeal judge was kidnapped in Benin. Before that, a federal high court judge was kidnapped. All of us must work together to stop this scourge.”

The governor asked citizens to mindful of their environment and take measures to secure their themselves and their family from kidnappers.