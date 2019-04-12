Knockout movie trailer gets thumbs up, goes to cinema on April 19

Since Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) announced that Knockout, its new comedy movie, would start showing at the cinemas this Easter, families across Nigeria and Ghana have been joyfully counting down the days left for them to watch the comedic masterpiece.

The promotional campaign following that announcement, which commenced on 1st March 2019, has received tremendously-positive results as the movie trailers have been viewed over 1.2 million times across several online platforms including popular pages on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook; in addition to it also being broadcast several times daily on prominent TV Channels and Radio Stations nationwide. Also with the help of media partners such as: Waptv, Hiptv, AMC, Stv, Rhythmfm, Smoothfm, Ravetv, R2tv, R2fm, Kennisfm, Jybtv, Goldmyne, Yawnaijatv, Lailasblog and Herald.

The big-budget movie’s impressive cast is made up of different generations of comedy superstars including Sola Sobowale (Toyin Tomato), Charles Okocha, Toyin Abraham, Chinwetalu Agu, Odunlade Adekola, Patience Ozokwor, Broda Shaggi, Ali Nuhu, Eniola Badmus, Papa Ajasco, Mama Ajasco, Pa James, Alinco, Miss Pepeiye, Ajasco, Francis Odega, Afeez Oyetoro (Saka), Nnenna, Desmond Elliot, Funky Mallam, Kenny Blaq, Ngozi Nwosu, Gentle Jack, Remi Surutu.

Others are Victor Osuagwu, Woli Arole, Yaw, Tayo Amokade (Ijebu), Klint Da Drunk, Segun Arinze, Amaechi Muonagor, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Josh2Funny & Bello Kreb, Jide Kosoko, Princess, Tony Akposheri, MC Lively, Omo Ibadan, Kelechi Udegbe, Wale Adebayo, Greg Ojefua, Iya Niwe, Akpan & Oduma, Fyne Geh, Chief Olododo, and others; as well as some electrifying cameos by 9ice, Derenle Edun and Jaywon.

According to the Producer of Knockout, Wale Adenuga Jnr., “We really appreciate the large number of views and positive comments we’ve received from the Knockout trailer. It’s a good indicator that audiences across Nigeria and Ghana understand what the movie set has out to achieve as the biggest and funniest movie ever! In addition to several popular blogs and social media pages, the trailer is still available on Facebook: waptvchannel, Instagram: @waptvchannel and YouTube: wapTVChannel.”

The eagerly-awaited Knockout will be available at all cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana starting Easter Friday, 19th April, 2019.

