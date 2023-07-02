Knocks for Obi after deleting tweet addressing Tinubu as president

In the deleted tweet, Obi wrote: “Allegedly showing Mr. President moving with about a 120-car convoy. While I have not had the opportunity of seeing the said video, my advice remains consistent – that sacrifices for a better Nigeria must start from the leaders at all levels of government.” He later deleted the tweet and published a new one that substituted the ‘120-car convoy of ‘Mr. President’ with ‘a trending motorcade video’.

In the new tweet, he wrote: “We can’t continue to preach for the people to sacrifice without sacrificing too. The sacrifices must now start from the leaders, visibly, and measurably at all times, because the people are suffering. We must now be at the forefront of addressing the suffering.”

Reacting, many social media users berated Obi for always pandering to the dictates of his ‘supporters’, others called out the LP candidate for deleting the tweet. Bashir wrote: “That was so low. I honestly pity Peter, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party; so he no longer has control over himself or an opinion of himself.

Temitope Ayanbisi @AyanbisiAT tweeted: “By my count, Peter Obi has deleted over 143 tweets since he broke into political limelight. Either he doesn’t think it through before “approving” those tweets, or his social media handler is that “mad man.”

@Bolutife said: “Peter Obi will one day mistakenlky delete his Twitter handle, if care isn’t taken.” @Sholexx_ said: “Peter Obi deleted this thread shows that he doesn’t have a mind of his own. If he had won, he’d not be in control of the country but a mere puppet that will be controlled by some nitwits. I’m so thankful he didn’t win and I’m happy he’d never become President of Nigeria.”

Daniel Regha said: “Peter Obi deleting the post where he addressed Tinubu as “Mr President” makes no sense; @Woye1 said: “@PeterObi bro, 12 is the maximum number of President’s convoy. It is good you deleted your tweet. Delete that 70m housing deficit tweet too. Visit Enugu on Monday ooo”