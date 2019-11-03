Kogi 2019: Police arrest PDP security chief, six others over illegal arms

Policemen from Abuja on Saturday arrested a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Suleiman Ejeh Abutu, and six others, in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, over alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunitions.

The development is coming on the heels of persistent fears that politicians were arming thugs ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Abutu is said to be the chairman of the security committee for the Wada/Aro campaign organisation in Dekina LGA.

The munitions were said to have been procured to unleash terror on the electorate during the election.

Pump action guns, AK-47 rifles and pistols were reportedly recovered from the suspects.

Abutu and the others arrested were said to have made useful statements to the police.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a swift reaction, called on the people to disregard the allegations being peddled by the “APC.”

The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Hakeem Busari, said the arrest was affected by policemen from the headquarters in Abuja, “this morning,” and not policemen in the state that carried out the raid.