Korea partner NiDCOM on diaspora engagement

The South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae, says the South Korean Government has just established the South Korean oversea agency similar to Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), as a one-stop shop for Korean nationals in the Diaspora.

Amb. Young-Chae who disclosed this during a visit to the Chairman/ CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, said the agency was established in June, this year

The Korean Envoy congratulated the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the success of his election and inauguration as President of Nigeria.

He emphasized that the visit was to foster partnership for a continuous Diaspora engagement.

He noted that the Nigerian Diaspora plays a vital role in the global economy and urged them to invest in the private corporate sector of the country’s economy, thereby fostering a filial relationship with the Nigerian Government.

Young-chae also raised that South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, launched a Diaspora one-stop centre to attend to its citizens all over the world

In addition, the South Korean Ambassador stated that unlike Nigerians living abroad, Korean citizens can vote globally in their embassies during an election period.

Chairman/CEO, (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, commended the South Korean Ambassador for deepening the partnership with the Commission; “We are happy that you have decided to set up an agency for Korean Diasporas as we hope to learn from one another to foster continuous engagement.

“We will ensure to work with you and reach out to key into our initiatives. We have a Diaspora Day coming up on July 25, 2023, which we celebrate annually, and a Diaspora Investment Summit in November.

“Nigerians are excelling in health, science and technology, education sports, media, and entertainment globally, amongst several others. The Commission produced a compendium in 2022 and the next edition is underway.”

“We are also focused on our 2nd and 3rd Generation Diaspora and we look forward to continuous relationships and partnership,” she concluded.

Dabiri-Erewa further said NiDCOM is primarily building trust with the Nigerian Diaspora community to fast track investment back home through various programmes.