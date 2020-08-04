Kwara deputy governor, wife contract COVID-19

Kayode Alabi, deputy governor of Kwara state, and his wife, Abieyuwa, have contracted the coronavirus.

Rafiu Ajakaye, chief press secretary to the governor, who broke the news, said the couple are in high spirits and undergoing standard management protocols.

He added that contact tracing and tests are being done for persons who have been in contact with the couple.

“Yesterday August 3rd, 2020, His Excellency the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee Kayode Alabi and his wife, Her Excellency Mrs Abieyuwa Alabi, underwent COVID-19 test after they showed slight symptoms of the virus.

“The results of their test are positive. The second couple are very stable and in high spirit, and are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government’s medical team.

“Immediate contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols, are being done for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days. The government wishes the second couple and all others quick recovery.”

In July, some aides to the deputy governor had tested positive for the virus.

The deputy governor had also warned that the virus is real and presents danger that requires serious caution.

He said the state government is determined to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in the state and curb community transmission.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that 33 new cases were confirmed in the state on Monday night.

A total of 786 cases have been confirmed in the state; 258 patients have been discharged while 21 persons have lost their lives to the disease.