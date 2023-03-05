Kylian Mbappe Becomes PSG’s All-Time Top Scorer with 201st Goal

In an exciting 4-2 victory over Nantes, Kylian Mbappe scored a club-record 201st goal for Paris St-Germain.

He had to wait until the 92nd minute, but he was efficient as he turned to score with his left foot and pass Edinson Cavani for first place on PSG’s total of goals.

The forward from France, who turned 24 in December, has made a name for himself in the sport.

He participated in two World Cup championship matches, winning the trophy in 2018 and the Golden Boot for the tournament’s highest scorer in 2022.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final against Argentina in December, which France lost on penalties after a 3-3 draw. Mbappe also helped his nation win the 2021 Nations League.

Mbappe has won four Ligue 1 championships since moving to PSG from Monaco in 2017 for a then-record sum for a youngster. He has also led the league in scoring for the previous four seasons.

The forward has already contributed 30 goals and eight assists this season, bringing his overall tally for the team in 247 games to 85 goals and assists.

Before Jaouen Hadjam’s own goal, Lionel Messi had opened the scoring for PSG at Parc des Princes.

Ludovic Blas and Ignatius Ganago’s goals for Nantes, however, brought them back into the game before halftime. Gianluigi Donnarumma, the PSG goalkeeper, was caught off guard at his near post for the first goal and made a mistake for the second, which resulted in the goal.

When his game-winning play came late, Mbappe crossed for Danilo Pereira to head the home team back in front around the hour mark.