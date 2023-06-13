Kylian Mbappe breaks silence on Real Madrid transfer link

Kylian Mbappe has dismissed reports that he is focused on joining Real Madrid this summer.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward had made it known that he does not intend to trigger the one-year extension in his current contract.

He later confirmed the stance was made clear last summer upon the signing of his extension.

Meanwhile, long-term suitors Real Madrid got their interest in the Frenchman reignited with the Le Parisien claiming that Mbappe’s sole focus is on moving to the Bernabeu before the start of next season.

However, Mbappe took to Twitter to deny the report.

“LIES,” he wrote in response to the story. “The bigger [the lie], the more it passes.

“I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG, where I am very happy.”