Labour Party pledges to dispute results of the presidential election in court

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party’s vice-presidential nominee, has stated that his party will use legal measures to challenge the election that produced President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

At a news conference conducted on Wednesday at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, Baba-Ahmed made the commitment.

According to Baba-Ahmed, the LP is committed to using all legal and peaceful methods to battle the injustice that destroyed the hopes of heartbroken Nigerians.

This comes as the LP presidential campaign committee alleged that conspiracy was evident in the hasty way in which the Independent National Electoral Commission declared the results and issued Certificates of Return to Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, Tinubu’s running partner.

The change occurs just 24 hours after Tinubu was named the victor of Saturday’s presidential election.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, who received 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes respectively, were the APC’s front-runners.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Baba-Ahmed lamented that the election had fallen short of the minimal requirements set forth by INEC guidelines and the Election Act 2022.

He declared, “It is our contention that the alleged outcome did not satisfy the bare minimal requirements of an open, free, and fair election. The election was conducted in flagrant contravention of agreed-upon and promised INEC norms and procedures, the Electoral Act 2002 as amended, and even the Nigerian Constitution, in addition to the most abhorrent attacks, violence, voter intimidation, and suppression.

“It is clear, the institutions of the State and the authorities who were in charge of guaranteeing the integrity of the election once again worked together and conspired to thwart the will of the decent people of Nigeria.

“Please know that we are determined to use all legitimate and nonviolent methods to stop the injustices done to Nigerians.

“Although it’s painful, we beg you to keep your composure. We likewise encourage you all to keep up the campaigns and cast a large number of votes for the Labour Party in the upcoming gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections on Saturday, March 11, 2023, as our battle and desire for a New Nigeria is only getting started.

“Our Principal, His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, will address the country and you all in due order.