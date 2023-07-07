Ladoja absent as Makinde presents staff of office to 10 Ibadan Obas

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, today Friday, presented Staff of Office to ten out of 11 High Chiefs of Ibadanland elevated to beaded crown-wearing Oba, at the ancient Mapo hall, Ibadan, the state capital.

On Thursday, June 22, that Makinde approved the elevation following the recommendation of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who is the prescribed and consenting authority.

The new Obas are Owolabi Olakulehin; Tajudeen Ajibola; Eddy Oyewole; Lateef Adebimpe; Biodun Kola-Daisi; Kola Adegbola; Hamidu Ajibade; Olubunmi Isioye; Bayo Akande and Abiodun Azeez while the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, who had earlier rejected the elevation was conspicously absent at the ceremony.

Ladoja said he was not interested in any crown than that of Olubadan of Ibadanland, adding, “When I set out to join the race to become the Olubadan, I was focusing on how to become the Olubadan and the only crown I want to wear is that of Olubadan of Ibadanland.”

Meanwhile, all the newly coronated Obas are now the Chairmen, Traditional Council of their respective Local Government Areas within Ibadanland.