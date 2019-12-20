Lafarge appoints El Dokani MD as Puchercos retires

Lafarge Africa Plc on Friday announced the appointment of Khaled Abdelaziz El Dokani as Group Managing Director/Cheif Executive Officer.

The company stated this in a statement posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) web site.

“Prior to taking over this position, he was Country CEO of Iraq (2018-2019), Qatar (2016-2018), Saudi Arabia (2013–2016), Vice-President for Business Development and Strategy North America (2010-2013), and CFO in Lafarge Algeria (2004 – 2010).

“He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Alexandria University, Egypt,” the company stated.

It said the appointment was sequel to the retirement of Michel Puchercos as Group Managing/Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 17, 2020.

The company said Puchercos served the company as an Executive Director on the Board since April, 1 2016.