Lafarge appoints El Dokani MD as Puchercos retires

By
Kayode Ogundele
Khaled Abdelaziz El Dokani, new Lafarge GMD
Lafarge Africa Plc on Friday announced the appointment of Khaled Abdelaziz El Dokani as Group Managing Director/Cheif Executive Officer.

The company stated this in a statement posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) web site.

“Prior to taking over this position, he was Country CEO of Iraq (2018-2019), Qatar (2016-2018), Saudi Arabia (2013–2016), Vice-President for Business Development and Strategy North America (2010-2013), and CFO in Lafarge Algeria (2004 – 2010).

“He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Alexandria University, Egypt,” the company stated.

It said the appointment was sequel to the retirement of Michel Puchercos as Group Managing/Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 17, 2020.

The company said Puchercos served the company as an Executive Director on the Board since April, 1 2016.

