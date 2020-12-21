Lagos agric ministry mourns former commissioner, Ajiboso

The Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture has mourned the death of one of its former Commissioner, Chief Enock Kolapomoye Olorunfunwa Ajiboso, who died on Sunday at the age of 68.

In a statement issued today in Lagos and signed by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, the Ministry says it received the news of the death of the former Commissioner for Agriculture and Cooperatives with shock.

It described Chief Ajiboso’s death as unfortunate particularly at this period when Lagos State and indeed Nigeria still need his experience and competence.

The Ministry noted that the tenure of Chief Ajiboso as Commissioner for Agriculture and Cooperatives during the first term in office of former Governor Raji Fashola witnessed monumental achievements and developments in the agricultural land space.

It then prayed to God to grant the soul of the departed Ajiboso eternal rest just as it beseeched God to grant the family in particular and well wishers in general the fortitude to bear the loss.

Chief Ajiboso who was also a former Chairman of Agege Local Government, reportedly died in the early hours of Sunday, 20th December, 2020 in his hometown, Inisa, in Odo Otin Local Government Area of Osun State.

The deceased until his death was the Eesa of Inisa land, the highest traditional stool in the town, second only to the traditional ruler of the town.