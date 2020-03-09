Lagos Assembly removes two principal officers, suspends two members

The Lagos State House of Assembly has suspended its Chief Whip Hon. Rotimi Abiru and Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Olumuyiwa Jimoh.

Two members of the Assembly, Hon. Moshood Oshun (Lagos Mainland Constituency 2) and Hon. Kazeem Raheem Adewale (Ibeju Lekki Constituency 2) were suspended indefinitely during plenary on Monday.

In announcing suspension of the members, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa said the Assembly is the hope of the people and the heartbeat of democracy and should be well guided.

“I hereby invoke Section 68 and Section 70 4 (a, b) 2 and 3 of the House rules in respect of gross misconduct, insurbodination and action that can destablise this House, I hereby move that Hon. Moshood Oshun and Hon. Raheem Adewale be placed on suspension indefinitely,” the Speaker said.

The two decisions were supported through voice votes by the members present during plenary.

The request for the removal of the two Principal Notice and change in the leadership was contained in a letter read on the floor of the House by the Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni.

Sanni stated that the 26 members that signed the letter wished to notify the House “to change the leadership of the House including, Hon. Rotimi Abiru as the Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Olumuyiwa Jimoh.”

The removal of the principal officers and suspension of the two members came amidst speculation that there were critical issues that could divide the House and “that more revelations might come in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, the Assembly has announced the death of Mr. Debo Adegbesan, a Principal Legislative Officer on Grade Level 12, who died in the early hours of Monday 9th March, 2020 at the age of 37 years.