Lagos bans carnivals, street parties over rise in COVID-19 cases

The Lagos state government has banned street parties and carnivals over the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, announced this in a statement on Friday evening.

He blamed the spike in COVID-19 cases on “an unfortunate public perception” that the virus has been defeated.

There has been an increase in COVID-19 cases across the country. On Thursday, Nigeria recorded over 1,000 new cases of the disease, out of which Lagos had 459 infections.

The governor, who is currently being treated for COVID-19, said night clubs, religious centres and other social events have continued with disregard for COVID-19 guidelines.

“Dear Lagosians, this overwhelming non-compliance with guidelines meant to keep us all safe is very disheartening, especially when we consider that the message at the heart of Christmas is one of sacrifice and sacrificial conduct; embodied by the Holy Bible in John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life,” he said.

“Christmas is a commemoration of this supreme act of sacrifice by God. The least we can do in this Season is to emulate that spirit of sacrifice, by abiding with difficult but necessary protective guidelines, for the greater good of all of us. This is certainly not the time to lower our guard against the Coronavirus; it is instead time to step up our battle against this stubborn virus that has gripped the world for several months now.

“Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice. Night Clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All Night Clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice.”

He added that schools will remain shut while public servants in grade level 14 and below will work remotely for the next two weeks.