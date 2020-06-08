Lagos’ daily toll drops below 50 as NCDC confirms 260 new COVID-19 cases

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 260 new COVID-19 cases in 18 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

This is the first time since May 5, 2020, that Lagos will record less than 50 cases in its daily toll, as 38 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed for the state on Sunday.

A total of 5,767 cases have now been confirmed in Lagos, out of which 1,025 persons have been discharged.

Also, for the first time in weeks, Abia recorded more than 400 percent increase in its daily toll with 67 new COVID-19 infections confirmed on Sunday.

As of June 6, Abia had a total of 16 confirmed cases, out of which seven persons had been discharged; the state had the third lowest number of cases at the time.

However, with the new cases, Abia has moved from the 33rd spot and is now the 20th state with the highest number of cases with a total of 83 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, Kano is one case away from reaching 1,000 confirmed cases, with a total of 999 cases now confirmed in the state.

Twelve deaths were recorded and the number of fatalities rose from 342 to 354, while recoveries increased from 3,826 to 3,959.

A total of 12,486 cases have now been confirmed in 35 states and the FCT.

NCDC also apologised for an error in the cases reported for Jigawa on June 6, stating that seven of the eight new cases announced for the state on Saturday were results of repeat tests.

“Yesterday, we erroneously reported 7 new cases in Jigawa. Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases. We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results,” the agency wrote.

NCDC

Abia-67

FCT-40

Lagos-38

Ogun-19

Gombe-16

Edo-14

Imo-9

Kwara-8

Katsina-8

Nasarawa-8

Borno-8

Kaduna-6

Bauchi-5

Ekiti-4

Niger-2

Ondo-2

Plateau-2

Kano-2

Sokoto-2

