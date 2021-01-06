Lagos deputy gov loses brother to COVID-19

Obafemi Hamzat, deputy governor of Lagos state, has lost Haroun, his younger brother, to COVID-19. The deceased, who was a medical doctor, was 37 years old.

Until his death, he worked at a primary healthcare centre in Orile Agege local council development area of the state.

In a statement, the Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) said the incident has cast a “dark moment” over the association.

“We announce with deep regret the death of our very young colleague, Dr Haroun Hamzat. Its “sunset at dawn” as he was just 37 years old,” the statement read.

“He worked as a medical officer at one of the PHCs under Orile Agege LCDA until his demise.

“We commiserate with his immediate family, friends, associates, colleagues, and staff of Lagos State PHC Board and indeed the medical fraternity of Lagos State. We pray against such premature deaths in our fold.

“May the Almighty God grant his family and all of us, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss, Amen. Adieu to our Hippocratic Brother, Dr Haroun Hamzat. May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Nigeria is currently experiencing a second wave of the pandemic.