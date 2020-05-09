Lagos discharges 42 COVID-19 patients

The Lagos ministry of health has announced the discharge of 42 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation facilities.

The ministry made the announcement on its Twitter handle on Friday.

The patients, 20 females and 22 males, were discharged from isolation facilities at Onikan, Eti-Osa and Lekki.

The number of recoveries in the state has now increased from 406 to 448.

“42 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 20 females & 22 males; all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities at Onikan, Eti-Osa (LandMark) & Lekki to reunite with the society,” it read.

“The patients; 2 from Onikan, 32 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) & 8 from Lekki Isolation Centres have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19. With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 448.”

With 1,491 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 7, 2020, Lagos currently has the highest figure recorded in the country.

The state is also projecting a possible increase in the number of cases, which is expected to peak at around 120,000 cases.

Akin Abayomi, the Lagos commissioner for health, made this known at a briefing earlier on Friday.

“We definitely have not reached the peak of our outbreak. We suspect that the peak will happen sometime in July or August and so we are preparing for the oncoming; we are increasing our capacity and strategies to deal with this situation,” he said.