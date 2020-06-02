Lagos exceeds 5,000 as NCDC records 416 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 416 new COVID-19 cases in 19 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

This is the second highest daily toll recorded by NCDC since the index case was confirmed on February 27, 2020.

The highest daily toll was confirmed on Saturday, 553 cases.

With the latest update, the COVID-19 case toll for Lagos has exceeded 5,000 as the state recorded 192 new cases on Monday.

No other state has more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases but Lagos has a total of 5,135 confirmed cases.

According to the NCDC update, 12 deaths were recorded and the number of fatalities increased from 287 to 299, while recoveries rose from 3,007 to 3,122.

A total of 10,578 cases have now been confirmed in 35 states and the FCT.

416 new cases of #COVID19;

Lagos-192

Edo-41

Rivers-33

Kaduna-30

Kwara-23

Nasarawa-18

Borno-17

FCT-14

Oyo-10

Katsina-7

Abia-5

Delta-5

Adamawa-4

Kano-4

Imo-3

Ondo-3

Benue-2

Bauchi-2

Ogun-2

Niger-1

10578 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 3122

Deaths: 299

Nigeria began the third phase of the eased lockdown on Monday, and new guidelines on reopening more sectors have been issued by the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Despite the significant spike in the number of cases, the federal government says responsibility for managing the COVID-19 pandemic now lies with the states.

The ban on worship centres has been lifted although with strict guidelines on modes of worship, while banks, hotels and other such business outfits can now operate on a larger scale, as long as they maintain strict adherence to the guidelines on social distancing, compulsory use of face masks and maintaining proper hygiene.