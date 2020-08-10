Lagos has recorded 200 COVID-19 deaths – Abayomi

The death toll recorded from COVID-19 in Lagos state has risen to 200.

Giving an update on the COVID-19 situation, Akin Abayomi, the state commissioner of health, said as of August 8, 71 new infections were confirmed out of a total of 844 tests conducted.

Abayomi said the total number of tests conducted so far stands at 68,929 while the number of infections is now 15,797.

The commissioner added that 68 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres while 1,400 active cases in communities are yet to turn up for admission.

“Two #COVID19 related deaths were recorded. Total number of #COVID19 related deaths now stands at 200.”

Of the 936 deaths recorded in Nigeria, Lagos has the highest number of fatalities, followed by Edo state with 98 and 54 deaths recorded in Kano.