Lagos-Ibadan highway: FRSC warns one-way drivers

As construction on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway gets back underway on Monday, the Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has issued a warning to drivers about breaking the rules of the road.

The warning was given by Mr. Ahmed Umar, the FRSC’s Ogun Sector Commander, to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Ota, Ogun State.

Umar claimed that the warning was required because the FRSC, police, and other sister agencies would be on the scene to detain drivers who were operating their vehicles against traffic.

The sector commander claimed that the FRSC and other sister organizations had been sent to the job sites to maintain sanity, restrain driving excesses, and manage traffic.

“We request that drivers exercise patience, abstain from driving against the flow of traffic, and strictly follow all traffic laws and regulations.

“Our troops will be on the lookout for anyone driving erratically or against the flow of traffic, and they will be arrested and charged.”

Additionally, he added, “drivers should obey the law and work with FRSC and other sister agencies to maintain the free flow of traffic, minimize travel time, and ease the suffering of the driving public during the construction work.”