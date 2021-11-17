Lagos LCDA doles out N3m to indigents, students at Igbogbo/Baiyeku

Igbogbo-Baiyeku Local Council Developmental Area (LCDA), Lagos State, has doled out N20,000 each to 100 less-privileged and awarded N10,000 each as bursaries to 100 indigent students in the area.

LCDA Chairman, Olusesan Daini, gave the cash awards to mark 100 days of his second term in office at the council Secretariat in Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairman was sworn into office on July 24, 2021. “Today marks m 1584th day in office, making egaliterianism a common experience to the people of Igbogbo-Baiyeku.

“The council has started and will continue to provide stipends to old people, widows and physically challenged person as captured in the last state operational coordinating unit.

“The 100 beneficiaries are extracted from the National Social Register list established by the State Operation Coordinating Unit of the Lagos State.

“Today we’re awarding N20,000 each to 100 people and supporting 100 indigent students with N10,000 each as bursary awards,” the chairman said.

The council boss said that plans and development trainings were in a top gear to ensure food security and socio-economic empowerment of the people in the community.

The chairman said that the council had also rebranded its revenue committee while the legislature had approved the new operational arm and logo.

He also added that the new revenue operational arm would be provided with unique uniform and single treasury account would be Introduced to avoid cash payment to any individual.

Also speaking, Nurudeen Solaja, Member, Lagos State House Of Assembly (LSHA) commended the council boss and urged residents to pay their taxes and levies to improve internal revenue generation to facilitate more development.

Sen. Adeseye Ogunlewe, former Minister for Works, admonished the council chairman to manage the party structures at the grassroots and carry members along in his developmental agenda.

NAN reports that the chairman commissioned a block of six classrooms, chairs, tables and instructional materials donated to Ogbe Local Government Primary School by the council.

Present at the occasion were the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Abiodun Ogunleye, Segun Ogunleye, former Head of Service Lagos State, traditional rulers in Igbogbo/Baiyeku and APC political leaders.