Lagos metro rail will become operational 2021 – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has said the state blue line rail project will be completed in 2020 and become operational in 2021.

He spoke on Tuesday while inspecting the five-kilometre- long beam bridge constructed from Iganmu to Marina, as part of the fourth phase of the project.

The governor, who was with members of the State Executive Council, also inaugurated the final phase of the work.

He noted that the completion of the sea-crossing track indicated his administration’s commitment towards finishing the state-funded rail contract started in 2009.

“The aim of this rail project is to reduce travel time through an effective and efficient inter-modal transport system. It is also key to the building of a 21st century economy, which is central to the vision of a greater Lagos. We are committed to delivering this project next year and ensuring its operation starts in 2021,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the construction of the blue line rail tracks was being done in “strict adherence” to the state’s strategic transport master plan, which prescribed six rail lines and one monorail for the long-term strategic goals of the state.

Apart from the blue line, the governor disclosed that his administration would be starting the construction of the red line rail project from Agbado to the Marina area of the state.

He pointed out that investors had been invited for the construction of four other rail lines under a design-build-operate- maintain-and-transfer model of public-private-partnership arrangement.

The governor added that the state government would also start the construction of eight “quality bus corridors in strategic areas of Lagos.”

Sanwo-Olu explained that the initiative was to encourage residents to change from cars to buses, thereby reducing traffic congestion.

He commended the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA and the contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Company, for the progress on the project, urging them to complete the blue line in record time.

The Managing Director of LAMATA, Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, said the ceremony marked the successful completion of 85 per cent of phases one to four of the blue line.