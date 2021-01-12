Lagos, Oyo, others target of religious violence, says DSS

There are plans to instigate religious unrest across the country, the Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm.

According to DSS, some elements, working with external forces, plan to incite religious violence in some states.

The Service listed the targeted states as Lagos and Oyo (Southwest); Rivers (Southsouth); states in the Southeast; Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna (Northwest) and Plateau (Northcentral).

In a statement by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr. Peter Afunanya, those behind the plot plan to instigate riots by attacking some worship centres and their leaders.

The statement reads: “Part of the plans is to cause inter-religious conflicts as well as use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, key and vulnerable points.

“Consequently, Nigerians are advised to be wary of these antics and shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another.

“While the Service pledges to collaborate with sister agencies to ensure that public order is maintained, those hatching these plots are warned to desist from such in the interest of peace, security and development of the country.

“However, law abiding citizens (and residents) are encouraged to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies.”