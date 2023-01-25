Lagos PDP Condemns Repeated Attacks on the Campaign Train

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State said that continued attacks on its campaign train would not be healthy for the nation after attacks on the train.

This was said by Dr. Olajide Adediran (also known as Jandor), the PDP candidate for governor of Lagos State, in a meeting with the Council of Chief Imams at the Ketu Central Mosque in the Kosofe Local Government Area. An employee of Jandor’s security crew was stabbed earlier in the day after a serious attack on the campaign train took place in the local government.

He bemoaned the fact that since he began his tour of the 245 wards in the state on October 19 of last year, similar events had been occurring in various council areas.

When Jandor visited the local government region last year for his campaign, his campaign train was attacked, and numerous vehicles were destroyed.

He stated that the country’s democracy was not healthy under the current trend, but he was unfazed.

The PDP candidate for governor went on to say that he was inspired to enter the race for governor by his desire to save Lagos State and put an end to suffering among the populace, while also enlisting the prayers and support of religious leaders.

“We don’t want what is occurring to happen again,” he stated. For Lagosians, I want to run for governor. I want to understand the causes of people’s pain and how I might end it. I am traveling throughout the state and all the wards because of this.

“I appreciate your help, and I see that you are praying. This year, I’ll be the governor. I am aware that only God has the power to give and take; if God gives, no one else can.

Ismaheel Kajola, a missionary and the leader of the Imams, responded by saying that it was essential for them to offer hearing and prayer for all candidates who would come to ask for their approval while pleading with God to grant Jandor his heart’s desire.