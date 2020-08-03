Lagos records steady decline in COVID-19 cases, first time in 2 months

For the first time in two months, Lagos, the epicentre of coronavirus in Nigeria, recorded a steady decline with 65 new samples confirmed positive on August 1.

This is the first time in two months that cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for Lagos will drop below 100 daily for three consecutive days.

After confirming 212 new cases on July 28 — the highest figure for the state in 12 days — the numbers have reduced significantly over the past four days.

On July 29, the figure dropped to 106 cases, and further to 89 cases on July 30, while 78 samples tested positive on July 31.

Before August 1, the last time the state recorded less than 65 cases was on June 7 when 38 samples tested positive, although by the next day, the figure rose to 138 new infections.

Between June and July, new cases in Lagos have risen to as high as 345 infections recorded on June 11.

However, with the recent trend, it is not clear if the case rate is slowing down but Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has announced plans to shut down isolation centres in the state.

Speaking at a media briefing on Saturday, the governor also announced increased capacity for public gatherings from 20 to 50, while worship centres will reopen on August 7, although services will hold once a week and at 50-percent capacity.

According to the Lagos ministry of health, out of over 14,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state, more than 12,000 have recovered (those in isolation centres and others within communities), while 194 deaths have been recorded.