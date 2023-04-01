 Lagos to shut section of Third Mainland Bridge for repairs on Sunday

The Lagos state government says a section of the Third Mainland Bridge will be shut for repairs on Sunday.

In a statement released on Saturday, Frederic Oladeinde, Lagos commissioner of transportation, said a section of the bridge will be shut from 9 am to 4 pm on Sunday for repairs of some “failed sections”.

The commissioner said traffic will be diverted from one lane to another lane at the identified “failed asphaltic sections” on the bridge.

“About the notification received for the readiness of the Lagos State Public Works Corporation to repair the identified failed/peeled asphaltic sections of the Third Mainland Bridge, the Lagos state government has announced a traffic diversion plan for the rehabilitation process which is between 9:00 am to 4:00 pm tomorrow, Sunday, April 2,” Oladeinde said.

“Traffic will be diverted from one lane to another lane at the identified failed asphaltic sections on the Bridge.

“This was expedient to solve tailbacks along the bridge at the peak periods as a result of the failed sections.”

The commissioner added that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be on the ground to direct traffic to avoid congestion.